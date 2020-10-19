News Corp has painted Gladys Berejiklian as a chick-flick protagonist unlucky in love. But it's the people of NSW who are getting dudded.

Liberal supporters celebrate the 2019 NSW state election result (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

"I loved him ... but I'll never speak to him again."

And with that, News Corp turned Gladys Berejiklian's secret five-year relationship (or is it six, or seven?) with crooked MP Daryl Maguire into a chick flick.

Not only that, but Berejiklian was willing to play along with a Sunday Telegraph treatment which hits all the messaging a premier would want while under siege.