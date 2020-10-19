"I loved him ... but I'll never speak to him again."
And with that, News Corp turned Gladys Berejiklian's secret five-year relationship (or is it six, or seven?) with crooked MP Daryl Maguire into a chick flick.
Not only that, but Berejiklian was willing to play along with a Sunday Telegraph treatment which hits all the messaging a premier would want while under siege.
