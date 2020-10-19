Restrictions are easing in Victoria, but are they based on science?

(Image: SOPA Images/Sipa USA/Diego Fedele)

Melburnians have experienced their first taste of freedom. Shaggy locals can get their hair cut; joggers can go for as many runs as they like; up to 10 people from two households can meet outdoors for a picnic or to play tennis; and two guests can visit at home in regional Victoria.

After more than 100 days of one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, it’s a breath of fresh air. But the new rules have left epidemiologists divided, with some arguing there’s no evidence to support the slow-moving easing of restrictions.

Epidemiologists divided

In an opinion piece in The Age yesterday, three public health experts criticised Melbourne’s slow response, arguing there was no logic behind the radius bubble.