Basil Zempilas' election campaign was hard to ignore, given his status as the star of Kerry Stokes’ omnipresent Seven West Media empire.

New Lord Mayor of Perth Basil Zempilas (Image: Basil Zempilas/Facebook)

Well, The West backed a winner for Perth and The West won.

Basil Zempilas has been elected the new Lord Mayor of Perth, in a victory that could only be labelled as… entirely predictable?

