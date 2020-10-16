Welcome to Yesterday's Papers, a fortnightly musical playlist themed around topical events.
This week's theme, inevitably, is Bad Romance, inspired by the various political calamities that have befallen our leaders this week as relationships break down.
Musically -- because we could all do with something soothing -- our theme this week is doo wop and pop from the '50s and '60s, where immaculately turned-out vocal groups sang mini-operas for sad teens about the punishments endured for no crime except loving.
