What a dull night. Ten was the only network to take viewers seriously.
Gogglebox Australia was the most watched non-news program, building on the 715,000 who watched The Blondettes battle it out with others in white face.
Seven won (thanks to the big lead from the hour of news from 6 to 7pm which averaged 1.43 million, 300,000 more than Nine’s hour which averaged 1.13 million).
