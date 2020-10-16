Antipodean election junkies are preparing for a double dose tomorrow as voters go to the polls in New Zealand and the Australian Capital Territory.

Elections here and abroad have given progressives little to cheer about in recent years, but New Zealand at least looks certain to change that.

If the polls are remotely accurate, the only question is whether Jacinda Ardern's Labour government can achieve a majority in its own right, which no party has done since proportional representation was introduced in 1996, or if it needs outside support, which it should find readily to hand from the Greens.

A Labour win of one kind or another has looked beyond doubt since the onset of COVID-19 at the start of the year, in which time the conservative National Party opposition has gone through three leaders.