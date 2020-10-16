It's time to stop asking our leaders to be robots, and blaming women for the failures of men.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Calls for the resignation of Premier Gladys Berejiklian should end now, and not be revisited unless ICAC makes findings of her direct personal involvement in corrupt conduct.

First, the premier is doing an excellent job of an exceptionally difficult task: keeping us safe from COVID-19, while also keeping schools and the economy functioning. And lest you think that is some trivial achievement, consider that Victoria remains under lockdown, while we continue to enjoy semi-normal life.

Getting rid of a pragmatic and effective leader in these circumstances is a huge and unnecessary gamble. And if you think these sorts of transitions always end well, just consider what countries like Brazil have witnessed since deciding to take an expansive approach to ousting leaders associated with, but not directly involved in, corruption.