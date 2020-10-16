How on earth did Gladys Berejiklian end up with Daryl Maguire, in a relationship that lets Robert Borsak take the moral high ground?

And the winner is... Robert Borsak (Image: AAP/Supplied)

It’s the stuff of chick lit and romantic comedies. Well-brought-up girl falls for very unsuitable boy who ends up destroying her life. From Anna Karenina and Count Vronsky, Madame Bovary and Rodolphe, to Gladys Berejiklian and Daryl Maguire, the Good Girl Gone Bad is a timeless theme.

The best example of this is, of course, Lady Diana. While married to Prince Charles she hooked up with James Hewitt, an absolute bounder who revealed all about their five-year affair and tried to sell her personal letters after she died. After Hewitt, she threw herself into the arms of Dodi Al-Fayed, a notorious cocaine-snorting playboy who also happened to be the nephew of Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi.

So what is Gladys -- former school captain of North Ryde High and president of the Young Liberals -- doing with Maguire, an ersatz Obeid from Wagga Wagga?