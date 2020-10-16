'Can Gladys Berejiklian survive as premier?' has been the question of the week. Should she survive is a whole other question.

(Image: AAP/Private Media)

The revelations have come at dizzying speed since Berejiklian first appeared at ICAC at the beginning of the week. The straight-as-a-die premier's secret affair with an MP bent on a path of corruption has made for a seductive narrative of a trusting woman wronged by a cad.

Yet it obscures the central force of the case that confronts Berejiklian, which is that she failed in one of her most important KPIs: to maintain the integrity of her government.