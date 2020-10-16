First it was fiscal policy. Now it's monetary policy. One by one the key tenets of neoliberalism are giving way in the face of global recession.

RBA governor Philip Lowe (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the western world, the toll it has also exacted on neoliberal policymaking is growing by the day.

With fiscal policy now devoted to a colossal expansion in the size of government and a trillion dollar debt by the political party that once whined about deficits a fraction the size, the obsession with fiscal discipline and smaller government that is a core part of neoliberal orthodoxy has been put to flight in Australia. Only the vaguest of promises that normal fiscal service will be resumed when unemployment falls below 6% remain.

This week it was the turn of monetary policy, with Reserve Bank (RBA) governor Philip Lowe announcing a significant shift in the bank's inflation targeting to abandon inflationary forecasts and expectations and instead base policy on actual inflation outcomes.