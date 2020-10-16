When tweets go too far...

Donald Trump Jr (Image: Paul Hennessy/ SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

“Terrified toddler runs from racist baby”: A video showing a black toddler running away from a white one with a fake CNN banner shared by Trump was labelled by Twitter as “manipulated media”.

“I’m almost immune”: In August Twitter banned a video clip posted from Trump’s campaign account, which showed Trump telling a Fox News host he and his family were “almost immune” from COVID-19, for violating misinformation rules.

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts”: Posted by Trump in response to looting and protests in Minneapolis following the violent death of George Floyd at the hands of police, the phrase has racist origins dating back to the civil rights era. Twitter flagged the tweet for violating its rules against inciting violence, putting it behind a warning but allowing the public to still view it.

“INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election”: Twitter placed a misinformation warning on Trump’s tweet stating mail-in voting ballots lead to fraud.

Hydroxychloroquine praise: A video of a discussion on the benefits of hydroxychloroquine shared by Donald Trump Jr led to a temporary suspension.