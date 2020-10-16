More and more accounts connected to the US president are being targeted by the social media platform. What are the rules governing its decision?

Donald Trump (Image: PA/Stefani Reynolds)

More and more Twitter accounts linked to the Trump campaign are being suspended. This time, it was the @TeamTrump election campaign account, along with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Their crime? Sharing an article by the New York Post which alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, had business dealings with a Ukrainian energy company.

Twitter moved to stop people from sharing the story, saying it violated platform policies by using information contained via hacking, containing private information or putting people at risk of physical harm, .