Gruen returned for a splash in the ABC, while other networks struggled to put up the numbers.

Gruen (Image: ABC)

Nine won total people and the main channels, but the ABC was the real winner. Gruen returned to be third nationally with 1.23 million and easily top anything on the commercial networks apart from Seven’s hour of news from 6pm. In fact from 7pm to after 10pm, the ABC was first or second. Seven and Ten were well down. Nine’s The Block had 1.03 million and looking tired (we’ve seen it all before). Hard Quiz had 1.02 million as the lead in to Gruen.

But there were a couple of warning signs for Nine -- A Current Affairs’ recent dip worsened, it fell out of the national top 10 to 11th (with 868,000 viewers nationally) for the first time in a long time. In breakfast, Today suddenly fell below 300,000 national and 200,000 metro, losing 30,000 viewers from Tuesday (296,000/192,000) out of the blue, and ABC News Breakfast suddenly found 30,000 and ended second with 304,000 nationally and 203,000 in the metros. Ten’s The Bachelorette had 603,000 and is looking weak.

In regional markets: Seven News, 515,000; Seven News 6.30, 498,000; Home and Away, 358,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 309,000; 7pm ABC News, 303,000.