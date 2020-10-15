That Gladys Berejiklian herself missed Daryl Maguire's business dealings shows just how far the war on accountability and standards had spread.

Daryl Maguire and Gladys Berejiklian (Image: AAP/Private Media)

It's mind-boggling to think how much corruption must be going on in NSW when the premier herself somehow missed Daryl Maguire Inc flourishing under her very nose year after year after year.

There he was, in his office, just down the Parliament House corridor: Berejiklian's long-term beau running visa scams for wads of cash, doing commission deals with Chinese businesses and getting a property developer's voice heard in the right places.

Oh, and representing the people of Wagga Wagga.