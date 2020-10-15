It’s been the biggest question of the week -- will Gladys Berejiklian stay?
Three days have passed since the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) heard that the NSW premier had maintained a secret relationship with former MP Daryl Maguire, who is at the centre of a corruption investigation.
Since then, Berejiklian has survived two no-confidence motions in parliament, is adamant she’s done nothing wrong, and vows to soldier on.
