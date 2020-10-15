The inquiry into Crown has unearthed a laundry list of crimes and misdemeanors that makes Daryl Maguire’s wrongdoings seem petty.

James Packer, Jane Halton and Andrew Demetriou at the Crown inquiry (Image: Supplied)

While ICAC has delivered bombshell evidence that has ensnared a standing NSW premier, a simultaneous inquiry unfolding in Sydney has exposed one of the most egregious examples of how business is done in Australia.

Led by former NSW judge Patricia Bergin SC, the inquiry into Crown has unearthed a laundry list of crimes and misdemeanors that makes Daryl Maguire’s wrongdoings seem petty.

Money laundering, junket operators linked to organised crime gangs, and secret bank accounts set up to avoid regulators were just some of the topics to receive airtime.