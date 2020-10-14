With no metro programs topping a million viewers last night, it was time to turn to Netflix.

(Image: Getty)

It’s probably not stretching things too far to say that if I were a commercial TV executive in Australia I would be changing my name and self-isolating for a month or more (suitably medicated with some Dr Penfold’s finest glass-wrapped liquids).

Last night was just weak, a night to start binge medication as a TV viewer.

Tonight will not be much better, Thursday is a black hole waiting to be discovered and win a Nobel prize, Friday and Saturday are gimmes -- NRL and AFL prelim finals, then the whole disheartening cycle kicks off again on Sunday night. Netflix me please, Scotty!