Good morning, early birds. Eight new high-risk COVID-19 locations have been announced in Shepparton overnight, and Gladys Berejiklian reportedly met with two Wagga Wagga publicans with past convictions in a meeting set up by her then-lover Daryl Maguire. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

(Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

JUST IN CASE

Following the confirmation of three new cases Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services has announced eight new high-risk COVID-19 locations in Shepparton overnight, and called on anyone who has visited them in the following timeframes to be tested and to quarantine regardless of symptoms:

Central Tyre Service, Welsford Street — September 30 to October 13

Bunnings Warehouse, Midland Highway — October 2

McDonald’s Shepparton North, 175 Midland Highway — October 3

Mooroopna Golf Club — Members Bar, October 4; and Pro Shop and Members Bar, October 11

Shepparton Market Place Medical Centre, Midland Highway — October 8

Lemon Tree Café, Fryers Street (no dates specified)

Thai Orchard Restaurant, Nixon Street — October 7 (7.00pm – 8.30pm)

Bombshell Hairdressing, Fryers Street — October 7 (9.30am – 10.30am)

As the Herald Sun reports, contact tracers believe further cases will be discovered and that the outbreak is linked to the Chadstone Shopping Centre cluster.

Elsewhere, the Andrews government has survived the Liberal’s no-confidence motion 44-23, and while its latest emergency powers omnibus bill is also set to squeak through without amendments The Age reports that disgraced former minister Adem Somyurek has threatened to use his now-pivotal vote as an independent against any new measures that are not “proportionate”, “transparent”, or based on “expert advice”.

Finally, The Australian ($) reports that Wilson Security’s final submission to the hotel quarantine inquiry suggests that, while the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions insisted that DHHS’ authorised officers were in charge on site, the health officials did not view themselves as responsible. Additionally, a Park Victoria ranger appointed as an authorised officer says he did not receive specialist training and was only required to do a one-hour online session.

A MATTER OF PUBLICAN RECORD

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Gladys Berejiklian agreed to meet with two Wagga Wagga publicans with past convictions — one for arson and attempted tax fraud, the other for illegally owning poker machines — in a meeting set up by her then-lover Daryl Maguire. Reportedly her racing and gaming ministers had previously declined Maquire’s requests, but, according to a third publican, nothing “positive” came from the meeting.

As Maguire prepares to face ICAC today and tomorrow, the paper also reports that documents tendered yesterday reveal an email sent by racing heir Louise Raedler Waterhouse to the premier was deleted from her private account before investigators could access it.

MOMENT OF TRUTH: THERE’S STILL A PANDEMIC HAPPENING

According to CNN, America has entered a third wave that threatens to surpass May figures, with 33 states reporting a weekly increase in cases, Denver equalling May peaks, and the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projecting that, without intervention, more than 135,000 people could die within the next three months. The country hit 200,000 deaths last month.

The escalating health crisis comes as Senate hearings continue to grill Amy Coney Barrett, who has dodged questions over Obamacare and abortion because to reveal personal opinions may require her to recuse herself in future Supreme Court cases. For a hint on how Trump’s pick would handle both, note she argued against the Affordable Care Act in a 2017 essay and counts herself as a protege of Antonin Scalia.

The Republican-controlled Senate continues to ignore the House of Representatives’ two, separate stimulus bills, but the Trump administration has called for another stripped-down bill as negotiations for new legislation continue to peter out.

STATE WRAP: NSW EASES DINING AND MUSIC RESTRICTIONS

Yesterday, the NSW government announced that restrictions for outdoor dining and outdoor music performances will be eased:

From this Friday, hospitality venues will be allowed one patron for every two square metres in outdoor areas (previously this was one person per four square metres). Businesses must still use electronic methods, like QR codes, to record and keep contact details

Effective yesterday, 500 people are able to attend outdoor seated music performances and rehearsals, subject to the four square metre rule and people being seated (previously 20 people were permitted).

Elsewhere, the Victorian government pledged that more than 4100 tutors will be deployed across public and private schools in 2021, while Tasmania has released a “safe border strategy” ahead of reopening to low-risk jurisdictions — South Australia, Western Australia, the Northern Territory, Queensland, and the ACT — from October 26.

Finally, as AAP reports, Western Australia’s health minister has called on the Morrison government to ensure Filipino authorities strengthen their maritime crew arrangements following a second COVID-19 outbreak off the coast of Port Hedland.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

There has been an unfortunate accident where my phones and iPad have been run over with a tractor. Daryl Maguire (via business associate Maggie Wang)

Demonstrating that a federal ICAC would be worth it for entertainment value alone, Wang recounts an alleged incident of technocide from the former Wagga Wagga MP.

