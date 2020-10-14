Scott Morrison's visit to Queensland could well be the biggest threat the Palaszczuk government faces in its bid to secure another term.

Deb Frecklington (Image: AAP/Dave Hunt)

Aside from the state’s border policy or a surprise outbreak of COVID-19, Scott Morrison’s visit to Queensland this week could be the biggest play of the state election campaign.

It could also be the biggest threat the ALP faces in its bid for another term.

Morrison has proved popular in Queensland, evidenced by the fact that there is not one federal Labor seat north of Brisbane. Take a look at a map of the state, and you won’t find a touch of red anywhere between Brisbane River and the tip of the cape.