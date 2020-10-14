NSW has again recorded more daily cases than Victoria, but remains quite open. Is the approach to lockdown more about politics than science?

Bourke Street Mall, Melbourne (Image: AAP/James Ross)

For the second time in a week, yesterday NSW recorded more new daily COVID-19 cases than Victoria.

In Sydney, masks have all but been abandoned, with restrictions on outdoor venues and concerts about to be eased. In Melbourne, residents are still confined to their houses for 22 hours a day.

Greater Melbourne has been subject to one of the longest and harshest lockdowns in the world, despite case numbers dropping to single digits. This morning, the state recorded seven new cases in the past day.