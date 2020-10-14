Facebook, fake news, Rupert Murdoch — whatever the causes of the media's misery, the government must act now.

Rupert Murdoch (Image: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Kevin Rudd’s recent broadside at the Murdoch empire -- which he classified as a toxic threat to our democracy -- has garnered a lot of support. Given Murdoch’s deep reach into the Australian media and the construction of many of Australia’s ruling political presentiments, that’s hardly surprising.

But the Murdoch empire, although influential, is not omnipotent. It might be more like America, a declining power that won't go gently into the night. A proof of that is its relentless campaigning against Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, which has been nothing short of obsessive -- and perhaps for this reason has failed to significantly dent Andrews’ popularity.

Or maybe it's not as influential as it once was in the new digital world.