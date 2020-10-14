It's ugly but it's mesmerising watching the Crown inquiry as it unpacks how business is done behind the scenes in the billionaire's family.

James Packer (Image: Supplied)

The reaction of the Sydney elite to the sensational Crown inquiry is the most disingenuous since Captain Renault stood in the centre of the casino in Casablanca and claimed he was “shocked -- shocked -- to find that gambling is going on in here”.

For years the city’s powerbrokers have ignored or even enabled the Packers' misbehaviour. What is new is that everyone is getting to see how business is done behind the scenes in the billionaire family.

Although we’ve had plenty of hints over the years from books, TV series and even a play, when it comes to the Packers the reality is always far more dramatic -- and ugly.