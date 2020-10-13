Which state premier wouldn't want to walk in the shoes of Western Australia's premier right now?

WA Premier Mark McGowan (Image: AAP/Richard Wainwright)

He just McGowan and Gowan Who would be a state premier right now? Well, Western Australia's Mark McGowan would. While his counterparts in New South Wales and Victoria face billowing scandals (a slow motion wreck in Victoria, a sudden blast in NSW) the WA premier continues to live his best life.

Yesterday he addressed the Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum as keynote speaker. As chronicled by Kalgoorlie Miner deputy editor Tom Zaunmayr, he cracked some jokes -- "All I had to do was lock everyone out to get an invite to this event" -- and got a laugh with a John Howard impersonation (although we think Zaunmayr's description as "on point" is a little generous).

Then -- and this is surely the most reliable sign you've won the hearts of your constituents on some fundamental level, locking in the beer-based vote which he's already mined, joining the kebab enthusiast demographic -- he was presented with a four-pack of Hard Border Hefe, brewed at a local brewery, his face beaming on the label.