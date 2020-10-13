A judgment that had the men's rights activist crowing has just been overturned on appeal.

Bettina Arndt with a police escort at the University of NSW (Image: Instagram)

The following story contains descriptions of sexual assault.

Y and Z were medical students, well into their degrees at the University of Queensland. In April 2018, they were both on clinical placement at a rural town, staying in student accommodation. According to Z, on the night in question, Y sexually assaulted her three times, digitally penetrating her anus and vagina without her consent and in fact against her explicit objections.

Z’s complaint to the university came some time later, resulting in Y being called before the university’s disciplinary board to answer charges that he had “sexually assaulted [Z] by subjecting her to unsolicited acts of physical intimacy”, in breach of its student misconduct policy.