Gladys Berejiklian's image of being strong, focused, sober and pragmatic has been shattered by being 'weak' enough to pick a dud boyfriend.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (Image: AAP /Mick Tsikas)

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a NSW Liberal premier in possession of a good reputation must be in want of a career-ruining Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) appearance.

Nick Greiner (who invented the NSW ICAC) and Barry O’Farrell were both felled by it. Now Gladys Berejiklian, whose handling of the COVID-19 pandemic should have made her untouchable, is battling for her political future.

Yesterday ICAC dredged up details of a five-year relationship with disgraced former state MP Daryl Maguire who is at the centre of a corruption probe.