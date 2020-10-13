It is a truth universally acknowledged that a NSW Liberal premier in possession of a good reputation must be in want of a career-ruining Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) appearance.
Nick Greiner (who invented the NSW ICAC) and Barry O’Farrell were both felled by it. Now Gladys Berejiklian, whose handling of the COVID-19 pandemic should have made her untouchable, is battling for her political future.
Yesterday ICAC dredged up details of a five-year relationship with disgraced former state MP Daryl Maguire who is at the centre of a corruption probe.
