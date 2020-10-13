As Australian politics descends further into a swamp of scandal and misconduct, the need for a properly effective federal ICAC -- and not the farce proposed by the Morrison government -- is greater than ever.

(Image: AAP)

Badgerys Creek airport. Rezoning. Road access. A murky deal.

Some of the details from disgraced NSW MP Daryl Maguire's attempt to help out Louise Raedler Waterhouse in her quest to maximise the value of a parcel of land near the new airport in Western Sydney have a certain familiarity.

The ostensible reason bureaucrats in the federal Department of Infrastructure paid ten times more than they should have to buy some land adjacent to Badgerys Creek from a Liberal donor was because they demanded that a valuer calculate what the block would be worth if it was rezoned to maximum potential use.