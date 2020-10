For this most fastidious of politicians in declaring her own pecuniary interests to not bat an eyelid at her dud boyfriend's shenanigans shows just how meaningless those declarations are.

Gladys Berejiklian and Daryl Maguire in 2015 (Image: Twitter)

That former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire was deceiving Gladys Berejiklian was clear as day if the premier had cared to look.

The fact that she didn't speaks volumes about the casual acceptance within the Liberal Party of financial side-hustles, blurred lines between business and government and a disdain for accountability.

Exhibit one in the case against Berejiklian goes like this.