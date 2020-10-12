The AFL on Seven wins the weekend's ratings battle over the NRL on Nine.

(Image: AAP/Darren England)

AFL clearly won round two of the battle of the boot at the weekend. It had more viewers nationally and in metro markets on Seven than the NRL, while the NRL beat the AFL in the regions on Nine and on Foxtel.

The Saturday night finals out-rated the night before on Seven and Fox Sports.

The margins between the AFL on Seven and the NRL on Nine were large -- 262,000 for the Friday night and 290,000 for the Saturday night.