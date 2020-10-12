Oh great, this again As is the rule for a blockbuster sequel, it's the same, but somehow even dumber. During the brutal 2018 Victorian state election campaign, Labor dirt units got a lot of mileage out of opponents' old social media posts.
Posts that were undoubtedly crass but in some cases very clearly ironic and usually quite old surfaced in the media and offed a Greens candidate and a staffer.
Clearly pleased with this success (and resolutely forgetting that it can and has been turned on them) Queensland Labor appears to have gone back to that well, jumping aboard a campaign against a tweet.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.