Queensland's political dirt units are on the case, digging up old social media posts to discredit opponents.

Queensland MP Jackie Trad (Image AAP/Glenn Hunt)

Oh great, this again As is the rule for a blockbuster sequel, it's the same, but somehow even dumber. During the brutal 2018 Victorian state election campaign, Labor dirt units got a lot of mileage out of opponents' old social media posts.

Posts that were undoubtedly crass but in some cases very clearly ironic and usually quite old surfaced in the media and offed a Greens candidate and a staffer.

Clearly pleased with this success (and resolutely forgetting that it can and has been turned on them) Queensland Labor appears to have gone back to that well, jumping aboard a campaign against a tweet.