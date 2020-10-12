With cases stubbornly staying in the double digits, is there any light at the end of the tunnel?

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

October 19 likely won’t bring sweeping changes to Melbourne’s strict lockdown restrictions, as the city’s 14-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases slightly increased (by 0.6) to 9.9.

Melbourne's third step out of lockdown has no restrictions on leaving home, permits all retail to reopen, and allows public gatherings of up to 10 people. But to get there the 14-day case average must drop to less than five per day, with less than five cases with an unknown source in the last 14 days statewide. That is the current Andrews government rule.

This morning, the city recorded 15 new cases with no fatalities. Victoria’s state of emergency has been extended until November 8.