The current inquiry into the fitness of Crown to retain its casino licence in NSW is not the real question. The real question is how it got one in the first place.

James Packer (Image: AAP)

After all, we already had one large casino in Darling Harbour, and Star had an exclusive deal with the government to be Sydney's sole operator until 2019.

But then along came James Packer in February 2012 with an unsolicited offer that then premier Barry O'Farrell obviously couldn’t refuse.