NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire (Image: APP/Dean Lewins/Erik Anderson)

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has told the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) she had a "close personal relationship" with disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire, currently facing allegations of corruption. The news this morning caused the nation to immediately spit out a mouthful of whatever it was collectively drinking.

While the full implications of this revelation are yet to be seen, Berejiklian becomes the latest in a list of politicians whose close personal relationships have made for embarrassing headlines. Let's take a quick look back.

Barnaby Joyce (2018)

Fresh from derailing the government with his citizenship issues, Barnaby Joyce went on to derail the government with his relationship issues. In early 2018, we got confirmation of the long-rumoured relationship between Joyce and his ex-staffer Vikki Campion.