Each small step towards regulation makes possible a future that seemed unimaginable just a year ago.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Every galah in the regulatory pet shop right now is talking about big tech. But will it lead to the sort of big break-up that Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg says he fears or the light-touch rap on the knuckles he’s been pleading for?

Well, it may be bad news for Mark.

Hidden in the tsunami of budget and Trump news last week were two reports from key committees in the US Congress and European Union. These called for draft legislation to “structurally separate” the big platforms (that is, break ‘em up) and restrain them from operating in adjacent lines of business.