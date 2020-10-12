What did The New York Times have to say about Aussie billionaire Anthony Pratt and his friendly relationship with Donald Trump?

Donald Trump, Anthony Pratt and Scott Morrison during a tour of Pratt Industries in Wapakoneta, Ohio (Image: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt is being held up as one of the most gratuitous examples of someone paying their way into the Trump administration.

So much so that he’s made it to paragraph four of a blistering New York Times expose about favour-seeking and influence-peddling under Trump.

The Australian “cardboard king” is one of the key players in the Times’ story about Trump’s new "swamp" -- a network of influence-makers who have paid for access to the US president while getting favours in return.