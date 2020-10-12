Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt is being held up as one of the most gratuitous examples of someone paying their way into the Trump administration.
So much so that he’s made it to paragraph four of a blistering New York Times expose about favour-seeking and influence-peddling under Trump.
The Australian “cardboard king” is one of the key players in the Times’ story about Trump’s new "swamp" -- a network of influence-makers who have paid for access to the US president while getting favours in return.
