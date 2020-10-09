Australia has strived for a long time to have 50% representation of men and women in government. A recent report has found that women hold 48.5% of all positions on governance boards. While this a positive step, and the highest it's ever been in Australia’s history, it doesn’t tell the whole story.
Stuffing women into lower-level positions to fill quotas does little to advance gender equality -- and, as this year’s budget shows, can lead to pretty poor outcomes.
Crikey takes a look at how many women hold the top ministerial positions around Australia of party leader, leader of the upper house, treasurer, finance minister, education minister, and health minister.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.