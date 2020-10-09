The federal government has turned disability housing into an investment honey pot for all comers. But who really benefits?

(Image: Adobe/Private Media)

This is part two in a series. For part one, go here.

Want an "ultra-high yield investment opportunity"? Returns of up to 17%? Thanks to “generous” NDIS funding you too could share in this NDIS-SDA "opportunity".

That's the dazzling sales pitch to investors made by Brisbane real estate agency SDA Smart Homes Australia, which last year entered the new, burgeoning market in specialised disability accommodation (SDA), set loose by federal government incentives.