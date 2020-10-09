The death of a Queensland judge has again shone a light on the relentless pressure on our judiciary.

Federal Circuit Court judge Guy Andrew (Image: AAP/Supplied)

Overnight brought the news that Federal Circuit Court judge Guy Andrew, missing for five days, had been found in bushland in western Brisbane.

Acknowledging the news, Family Court Chief Justice William Alstergren said the "tragic passing is a timely reminder of the extraordinary pressure on all who practise in the often highly emotive family law jurisdiction".

Alstergren's comments continue an ongoing theme for the profession: the sheer relentless pressure on judges.