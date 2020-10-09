When Donald Trump told US-based white supremacist group the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by”, right-wing extremists in Australia were listening.
Groups such as Reclaim Australia and The Lads Society — which are strongly influenced by Trumpist rhetoric — have always been monitored by security agencies, but the scope of their influence has been unclear.
Today’s launch of a landmark study, Mapping Networks and Narratives of Online Right-Wing Extremists in New South Wales, changes that.
Published by Macquarie and Victoria Universities, the report uses data from social media platforms to delineate a network of online communities which radicalise individuals and introduce extreme rhetoric into Australian politics.
On unregulated platforms such as Gab, Reddit, 4chan and 8chan/kun, along with the poorly-moderated Twitter and Facebook, there is a plethora of messages advocating violence, the report found. However, the actual threat of violence was difficult to distinguish from ironic and exaggerated posts.
“We know that individuals with violent intentions exist on these platforms. However, this environment is full of bragging, irony, and fantasy, meaning identification of violent threats is difficult,” the report says.
Right-wing extremists are defined by the researchers as communities and individuals committed to an extreme social, political, or ideological position that is pro-white identity and actively suspicious of non-white others.
In these social media echo chambers, anti-Semitic and anti-Islamic messaging and far-right conspiracy theories such as QAnon are used to recruit and engage users.
QAnon was the major influence on the Christchurch terrorist who live-streamed the fatal shooting of 51 worshippers at two mosques in 2019.
The dangers of these narratives are that, as well as fostering violent extremism, they serve to “polarise political debate and undermine trust in institutions and democracy,” say study authors Dr Julian Droogan, Dr Brian Ballsun-Stanton and Lise Waldek.
COVID-19, of course, has made everything much worse. Right-wing extremists have been exploiting the fear about the virus by promoting conspiracy theories and misinformation.
“Conspiracy theories regularly play a critical role in the development of extremism through the formation of crisis narratives. These narratives offer individuals a framework to identify an enemy that can be held accountable and that requires decisive actions against so as to protect the believers from destruction,” the report says.
For instance, people who are nervous about using vaccines are told that pharmaceutical companies are in the pocket of politicians and are therefore part of a powerful cabal, Droogan says. Believing this gives people a sense of agency in a time of crisis and an explanation for acts such as refusing a vaccine.
In 1996, One Nation’s Pauline Hanson referred to Australia being “swamped by Asians”. According to the Macquarie University report, racist rhetoric in this country transitioned from a mainly anti-Asian discourse to an anti-Islamic one in the early 2000s. This was triggered by 9/11, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the rise of Islamic State, and the 2014 Martin Place siege.
With less than four weeks left until the US election, the extremist language on these social media platforms will only get worse. Recently, Donald Trump tweeted a conspiracy theory about ballot fraud, fuelling fears he will refuse to stand down if he loses.
“THE MEDIA IS CORRUPT, JUST LIKE OUR DEMOCRAT-RUN BALLOT SYSTEM IS CORRUPT. Look what’s happening with Fake, Missing and Fraudulent Ballots all over the Country??? VOTE” he tweeted. His supporters are preparing to vote, but the Proud Boys heard something extra. They are standing back and standing by, with arms.
Save 50% on a year of Crikey and The Atlantic.
The US election is in a little over a month. It seems that there’s a ridiculous twist in the story, almost every day.
Luckily for new Crikey subscribers, we’ve teamed up with one of America’s best publications, The Atlantic for the election race. Subscribe now to make sense of it all, and you’ll get a year of Crikey (usually $199) and a year’s digital subscription to The Atlantic (usually $70AUD), BOTH for just $129.
Peter Fray
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
Hey Margot, I was saying house our homeless way before Trump was on the hustings!
It appears if any Australians say house our homeless before these freeloading refugees, we are automatically right wing extremists.
I think those that espouse such sentiments have serious integrity and ideological issues.
Or are you, Margot, of the pursuasion, “Let them eat cake?!”
I almost don’t want to dignify this comment with a reply, but you accuse refugees of being free-loadong without there being any evidence for this whatsoever (the opposite, in fact), & imply they’re responsible for homelessness/housing shortages, when there’s no evidence for this either. You’re the one with ideology/integrity issues.
Hey Howard, thanks for the empathy. I’m guessing you are not homeless nor a refugee, no mental health issues (wait, maybe that’s not correct) and have family and money in the bank/under the mattress. Try walking in someone else’s shoes for a day and then tell us about integrity and ideological issues.
Why, actually, house our homeless before housing refugees? Can you actually state one good reason?
Me neither.
I don’t care what you imagine you’re labelled as, the label is as empty as your self-pity.
House our homeless before refugees; for Australia these have never been “mutually exclusive” until, for a small minority, quite recently.
We’re a wealthy country, we can handle it.
We have built our country on the backs of people Howard Juno describes here as “freeloading refugees”.
Initially we gave the “reffos” disparaging epithets; wogs, spicks, dagos, chinks.
Over time a level of integration occurs to a point where we all think the Mediterranean Diet is great and so many elements of Southern European and Southeast Asian culture mix with our Anglo-ness.
I thought the longterm economic benefit was also beyond dispute.
Those seeking refuge today are generally in far more danger in there home-countries than the post-war refugees from Europe that came here.
Since the only differences between the earlier lot and todays refugees are race/religion, it’s hardly surprising that those claiming this time we should offer no refuge are saying so on the basis of race/ethnicity.
On that point, failing Howard Juno’s inability to provide any other “excuse” for blocking this era’s refugees, I’d say most likely he is a racist.
If so, he’s most likely to find his like-minded mob amongst right-wing extremists.
Or maybe HJ is suggesting the Post WW2 refugee intake was also wrong, and we should send all those Fierraventis and Freudenbergs back too?
Just looking for a bit of consistency in his logic…
Well above standard with regard to sophistication, Doug, but there is the long term of about (7.6 – 1.8) billion people in the world that have damn all and about a third of those do not have access to clean water (puts the Covid-19 stuff into context does it not?).
Someone on CentreLink, by comparison, is doing very well indeed.
The matter is rather more than who is waiting to be processed or otherwise. If it counts for anything, I recall, at the last year of primary school, (rather toffee school) having to write one page essays (200 words) as to the justification (or otherwise) regarding ten-quid poms.
DougZ, I agree with what you say, though I’m against population growth for Australia as we are already over our environmental carrying capacity. The nexus between refugees and homelessness is just not there, so the causation couldn’t possibly connected. Refugees make up a minuscule proportion of our population growth. But before you dismiss the bleatings of a likely racist like Howard I think one should perhaps listen a bit harder and try to understand what is driving the concerns of these people which is likely to be more than racism. You say, ‘we are a wealthy country, we can handle it’. True. But do we ‘handle it’ for our poor and homeless? I would say in many cases we don’t. Successive governments have dismantled our once good social security system with the ideology that making the poor hungry gives them a greater incentive to worker harder for less and that the government has few resources. Its not surprising then that there are groups of people who are resentful of easily identifiable outsiders who ‘appear’ to be consuming those scarce resources. I would also suggest that for many new migrants (refugees are minuscule in number so are mainly irrelevant to the argument), the standard of living (& income) they experience in Australia is better, whereas for our increasing number of working poor, their standard of living has been falling. Again the voters attracted to Hanson see migrant families doing well and are resentful. In some ways it is axiomatic that the deliberate policy of forcing lower wages costs for business through immigration will engender resentment and dissatisfaction from those already in Australia who are adversely affected (and this will happen even if migration boosts aggregate incomes).
And here I was reading along being convinced, as I am very concerned about the rise and rise of fascism here in Australia, until I got to the comment, ‘people who are nervous about using vaccines are told that pharmaceutical companies are in the pocket of politicians and are therefore part of a powerful cabal’, and all credibility went out the window. Big Pharma in the pockets of politicians? Well, No; it’s political parties in the pockets of Big Pharma. Have you seen the published donations of Medicines Australia to the big p9itical parties? Do you not think that Big Pharma wines and dines and gifts etc etc key politicians and public officials, just like they do the medical professionals (who claim that such treatment doesn’t affect their decision…right, yeh)? Yes, I know that in Australia a board of experts assess whether a vaccine goes on the schedule. But that’s the problem, because fascist sympathisers, like Morrison, have been actively undermining the independence of such ‘independent’ boards, allowing conflicts of interests to flourish and is steadfastly refusing any transparency, anti-corruption or integrity body.
I would also think that the increasing propensity of the federal government in viewing particularly during COVID times that the rule of law doesn’t apply to them (Tudg, Mackenzie, Morrison) the governing class and only applies to citizens, the governed class is giving significant encouragement to the fascist right.
I doubt these groups are “strongly influenced” by Trumpist rhetoric. I think the reverse is true: Trump sees it as a way of getting a group of people off their fanny to vote, so he believes in it.
That’s an interesting report, but it is cute that their history of right-wing extremism only goes back to 2004…
The squatters of Sydney argued (successfully) for twenty years, after a legislature was introduced at all, that only (male, white, British) land-holders should be allowed the vote. That was eventually extended to all white British males over 21, in 1858.
And who can forget de Groot and the New Guard of Australia usurping the Premier’s opening of the harbour bridge, in 1932.
Yeah, not really a new thing…
It is at this point that we refer to de Tocqueville who identified five qualities that would secure a civilised society but with the exception of free markets and, possibility, individualism de Tocqueville had little faith of the other three being realised.