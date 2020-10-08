Once the housing supplement is gone, women won't just have been left behind — they'll be going even further backwards.

(Image: Adobe)

There’s been increasing attention on the failure of this budget for women who have been disproportionately affected by, and disproportionately at the front lines of, the pandemic.

While the government's women's economic statement brightly informs us about ongoing support for social and community services, it’s worth noting a little detail in the budget papers: the government is ceasing to provide the equal remuneration order (ERO) supplement under the national housing and homelessness agreement in the middle of next year.

Groups like Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) have previously written about the importance of maintaining the government supplement, which helps organisations meet the increasing staffing costs resulting from the Fair Work Commission’s landmark ruling on social and community services pay rates.