Corporate compassion If I were a massive financial institution housing a charity, I would simply not kick them out during a global-pandemic-induced recession. To be honest, the thought of a bank kicking out a food bank at this time in history is so Mr Burns as to be almost impressive.
The 'Ville Food Pantry is a Sydney-based foodbank housed in the back of a Westpac in Marrickville, but in recent days it's been under pressure to get out:
Though they appear to have been granted a "reprieve", it definitely seems worth keeping an eye on.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.