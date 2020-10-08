Westpac shows a lack of corporate compassion as it bins a food bank, Fred Nile does not turn the other cheek, and University of Sydney doesn't inspire confidence in employees.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Corporate compassion If I were a massive financial institution housing a charity, I would simply not kick them out during a global-pandemic-induced recession. To be honest, the thought of a bank kicking out a food bank at this time in history is so Mr Burns as to be almost impressive.

The 'Ville Food Pantry is a Sydney-based foodbank housed in the back of a Westpac in Marrickville, but in recent days it's been under pressure to get out:

Though they appear to have been granted a "reprieve", it definitely seems worth keeping an eye on.