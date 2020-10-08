The Bachelorette returned to Ten last night, but audiences were down 19% on last year's season premiere.

The Bachelorette's Elly and Becky Miles (Image: Ten)

Nine won the night narrowly from Seven with Ten lifting past the ABC into third with the return of The Bachelorette (AKA the beef market mark 11) with 785,000 national viewers -- 628,000 in the metros and 157,000 in the regions.

The national audience however was down 19% from 2019’s return episode figure of 971,000. That’s a big fall despite the publicity about having sisters (The Bachelorettes). Not a good first up performance given the publicity campaign.

Hard Quiz on the ABC, 920,000, The Block on Nine with 1.01 million. Shaun Micaleff’s Mad As Hell, 791,000 for the final episode of the year. It will be missed.