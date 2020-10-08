The 2020 budget reflects the old and unimaginative view that the economy is about making things, moving things and digging things up.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

The emerging criticism of the government's failure to do anything for female employment -- and especially women over 35 -- in the budget reflects a bigger problem across the political end of the economic debate: we still have a very old-fashioned view of what the Australian economy is.

Yesterday the Grattan Institute, led by Danielle Wood, said the government "seems to think economic stimulus is all about hi-vis vests and hard hats. It’s a narrow and dated view of the world of work ... The three sectors with the most targeted support are all bloke-heavy: construction ... energy ... and manufacturing (A$3 billion)."

A pithy graph summed up where the government's support had flowed -- in contrast to where it was needed.