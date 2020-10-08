If budget moves force funds to merge they get bigger, and bigger means more power. When big funds speak, people listen.

With the Liberals' long record of trying to attack industry super funds only for it to blow up in their faces, what are the chances the government will finally succeed in landing a blow on its bitter enemy?

Accompanying the budget -- although it's not a fiscal measure -- is another crack at the old enemy.

The government proposes to legislate: "stapling" workers to their super so that when they change jobs they'll no longer be defaulted into a new fund unless they actively nominate their existing fund; establishing a MySuper comparison tool to show how funds perform after fees; requiring funds to advise members if they fail an annual performance test, and locking them off from new members if they fail two annual tests.