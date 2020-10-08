A $304m boost for the COVID-19 recovery fund for the region is good news. So why isn't it being shouted from the rooftops?

The Pacific island of Tuvalu. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

In the budget, overseas development aid (ODA) sits at $4 billion, down from $4.04 billion last year. It’s also the seventh year in a row it has dropped.

But there's an extra $304.7 million to go towards the COVID-19 recovery fund for the Pacific and Timor-Leste. This, experts say, is undoubtedly ODA, so why hasn’t it been classified as such?

What’s available?

ODA makes up just 0.6% of total government expenditure -- Australia is the least generous it has ever been. Funding has been stripped from the Middle East, north and sub-Saharan Africa, and south and west Asia, while the Pacific received an increase of $600 million. Funding to south-east and east Asia hasn’t changed.