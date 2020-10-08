A quiet and reasonably civil vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence unfolded in Utah, with little to trouble the scorers in an election campaign approaching its climax.

Vice President Mike Pence debates Kamala Harris (Image: AAP/Justin Sullivan)

Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris provided a low-key but civil vice presidential debate in Utah today, with proceedings markedly different from the chaos of the first 2020 Biden-Trump debate -- though the moderator was still put to the test.

With Mike Pence complimentary toward Harris and few interjections from either candidate, the 90-minute exchange proceeded without acrimony through topics like the pandemic, the vice presidential role, climate, China, the Supreme Court, Black Lives Matter and the election itself.

The main challenge for moderator Susan Page -- who was probably the only loser from the debate -- was cutting off Pence, who repeatedly went over his allotted two minutes, thereby dominating the debate in terms of speaking time.