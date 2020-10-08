Parts of Queensland are turning yellow. Clive Palmer is back, this time to spoil Labor’s chances of winning the state election -- widely considered a litmus test for politics in the time of COVID-19.
With a war chest ready to go and LNP preferences said to be inked, Palmer wasted little time flipping the on switch to another campaign heaving with the same anti-Labor rhetoric as his 2019 federal election campaign.
There’s a small snag though.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.