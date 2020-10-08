New donation rules aim to stop people like Clive Palmer from derailing elections. But experts are worried they won't be enough ...

Clive Palmer (Image: AAP/Kelly Barnes)

Parts of Queensland are turning yellow. Clive Palmer is back, this time to spoil Labor’s chances of winning the state election -- widely considered a litmus test for politics in the time of COVID-19.

With a war chest ready to go and LNP preferences said to be inked, Palmer wasted little time flipping the on switch to another campaign heaving with the same anti-Labor rhetoric as his 2019 federal election campaign.

There’s a small snag though.