Now the subject of the billionaire's emails has been made public the inquiry must release those 13 pages of bile.

James Packer and Ben Gray (Images: AAP/Supplied)

James Packer might be big on loyalty but he also has a long history of offloading investments with trusted colleagues (i.e. Seek, Nine, Carsales and his father’s big pastoral business) and throwing executives under the bus.

Yesterday at the Bergin inquiry it was long-time Crown chief executive Rowen Craigie and former Crown chairman Rob Rankin who were dropped in it for supposedly letting him down with the 2016 China arrests.

The Australian Financial Review's Chanticleer columnist went with this “thrown under the bus” line all over the back page of today’s paper.