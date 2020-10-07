The Trump interaction that's all content for Miranda Devine, plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Miranda Devine and Donald Trump (Images: AAP)

Simply Devine Yesterday News Corp internationalist Miranda Devine wrote a fantastically fawning love letter to US President Donald Trump in the New York Post: "If the president bounces back on to the campaign trail he will be an invincible hero ..." and so on.

Trump, as he is wont to do, retweeted it, including Devine's email address, which led exactly where you'd expect.

But it's all content, and Devine simply wrote a column about the emails she received and how it illuminated the "deranged hatred the left has for Trump". She catalogues 25 examples of this "deranged hatred" and, let me tell you, it's pretty rough, including: "You suck", "I farted", and "You are dumb. And Trump sux".