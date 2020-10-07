Australians are being given a rare glimpse into the world of James Packer and it's even more bizarre than we imagined.
Israeli billionaires, secret deals with mysterious financiers and threats of Mossad-trained enforcers -- and that’s before you get to allegations surrounding Chinese crime gangs and money laundering.
The reclusive billionaire has spent only a few hours in the stand at the NSW inquiry into Crown casino and already it is shaping up as a defining moment in the Packer family saga.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.