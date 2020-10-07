The government needs a jobs boom to lift us out of recession. It's achieved one before — but it's ignoring the lessons it learnt then.

People are seen in long queues outside the Centrelink office in Southport on the Gold Coast, on Monday, March 23, 2020. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

In forecasting a jobs boom over the next four years in response to its stimulus measures, the government isn't being unrealistic. It has achieved a jobs boom before. Problem is, it hasn't learnt the lessons of that boom.

The budget forecasts that the economy will recover 950,000 jobs over the next four years -- based, of course, on the crucial assumption of a widespread COVID-19 vaccine next year. There will be a further 100,000 positions for apprentices at a 50% subsidy while 400,000 people will be on the JobMaker wage subsidy.

That will get the unemployment rate back to around 5.5% by 2024, with the participation rate rapidly returning to just below its former (and historically high) level.